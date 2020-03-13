BREAKFAST: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Cost is $10, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Various breakfast items will be available.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation about religious persecution from the first through the 17th centuries at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The speaker will be G. Edward LeFevre, local history buff and native Lancastrian. A Q&A session will conclude the meeting. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, before 5 p.m., or pge8507@aol.com.

DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Meet the dogs available for adoption. Information: 717-484-4799.

BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes (with and without onions), pancakes (with and without blueberries), French toast, white and whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. Information: church office, 717-393-3431.

PROGRAM: The Lititz Historical Foundation will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, for a program featuring Adam Zurn, founder of Uncharted Lancaster. During the program, Zurn will discuss some of historical-based sites around Lancaster County and what drives his passion for local history. Registration required as seating is limited. Information or to register: 717-625-2255.

INDOOR YARD SALE: The annual indoor yard sale sponsored by Hempfield United Methodist Church’s SHOUT Student Ministries, 3050 Marietta Ave., will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Items for sale include furniture, housewares, clothes, baby items, toys, children’s books, jewelry, home decor items, sporting goods and more. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth mission trips. Information: hempfieldumc.org/yardsale.

YARD SALE: Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., will host its annual yard sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Information: George Harmes, 717-569-5277.

DOG ADOPTION: Faulkner Chevrolet, 2000 Bennett Ave., will host a dog adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Dogs will be available for adoption. Information or to complete an application: pack9rescue.org.

BINGO: Bingo will be held Sunday, March 15, at St. James Parish Hall, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., bingo begins at 2 p.m. with 20 regular games, $1,000 jackpot and 50/50 specials. Plenty of food. Cost is $15. Must be 18 years old to play.

IRISH STORY TIME: Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, will host a family-friendly Irish Story Time at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Rock Ford barn. During the one-hour event, children and their families will enjoy an Irish-themed story, games, a craft and a tasty treat. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required and limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Information or to make reservations: rockford.yasody.com.

PROGRAM: Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, will host “The British are Coming” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Rick Atkinson will present the program, and his book will be available for purchase and signing. Registration required. Information or to register: hersheylibrary.org or 717-533-6555.

PROGRAM: Moms in Prayer International will meet Monday, March 16, at Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m. Women are invited to pray for children and schools and experience fellowship with other women. Information: momsinprayer.org or Susan Forry, 4stepsofprayer@gmail.com.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: Lancaster County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Westview Community Room at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. Topis is “Sharing Gems of Faith from our Parkinson’s Journey.” Speaker will be Lucille Stoltzfus, caregiver and a former chaplain. Refreshmentrs and informal discussion will follow. Information: 717-509-5494.

