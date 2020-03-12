SEMINAR: United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, will host a Self-Care for Caregivers Seminar at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Topic: “Caring for the Caregiver,” with speaker Joan Groh from Hospice and Community Care. Groh will discuss how being a caregiver is difficult work and draining physically, emotionally and spiritually. She will focus on how to practice good self-care to prevent exhaustion, depression and negative feelings associated with stress. The program occurs the second Thursday of each month. Light refreshments will be served. Information: uzrc.org.

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host a Community Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. A blood mobile from the Central PA Blood Bank will be in the parking lot. All donors will receive two free admission vouchers to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone show, a free $5 Target gift card and a buy one, get one free single dip ice-cream cone. A form of ID is required to donate. Donors are asked to eat at least one hour prior to coming in. Information: mslibrary.org.

BREAKFAST/BAKE SALE: The Maytown Historical Society will host a breakfast/bake sale from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in St. John’s Lutheran Church Social Hall, 11 N. Queen St., Maytown. Breakfast will feature sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $6, children 3 and under are free. A wide variety of baked goods also will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the Maytown/East Donegal Museum.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST: The Willing Hearts of Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, will host their semiannual free community breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Enjoy food and fellowship. Information: 717-684-8072.

FIELD TRIP: Lancaster County Bird Club will offer a field trip at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. John Lahr will lead a trip at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for woodcock and waterfowl. Main objective is to hear and/or view the courtship display of the American woodcock. Information: 717-284-3497 or johnlahr@gmail.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.