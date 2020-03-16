FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host foster parent orientation session, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Admission is free. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to attend: 717-492-9338.

