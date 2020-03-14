POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Program will be 1915 Real Photo Postcard set presented by club member Brian Frankhouser. Postcard competition will be “postcard folder.” Admission is free. Information: 717-413-6882.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Mount Joy Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the society building, 120 Fairview St., Mount Joy. Historian Matthew Dodd will present a program of stories and songs about St. Patrick. Refreshments will follow the free program. Information: mountjoyhistory.com.

WOMAN’S CLUB: Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Speaker will be Linda Ferich, a coordinator for the Lancaster Conservancy’s Water Quality Coalition for the Conservation District. Information or to attend: 717-284-4588.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT: Masonic Village will host a Dementia Caregiver Support and Education Group meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Masonic Village’s Health Care Center Courtyard Conference Room, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Admission is free. The group meets every third Tuesday. Information: 717-367-1121, ext. 33764.

BINGO: Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, will host bingo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. All cash prizes.

n WOMAN’S CLUB: Hempfield Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. Club member Diane Fisher and her husband, Dan, will speak on the English view of their Amish friends and their experiences as their drivers. Open to any woman interested in attending. Information: Barbara Kauffman, 717-293-5099.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Cocalico Valley will be meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. (Parking and entrance from rear alley). Topic is Brownstown Mill excavation. Admission is free. Information: 717-733-1616.

