INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer two virtual resource family information sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 8. The information sessions are designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. For more information or to reserve a space, contact a COBYS resource home coordinator at 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

PROM WEAR: Garden Spot High School's Class of 2024 is partnering with National Honors Society to host Cinderella and Prince Charming's Closet for Garden Spot High School students to find affordable prom wear. All are welcome. There will be many dresses, menswear, jewelry pieces and shoes, all for free. The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Community Hall at the high school, 669 E. Main St., New Holland.

BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Visitor’s Center of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. Program: “The State of Pennsylvania's Birds,” presented by Sean Murphy, PA Game Commission ornithologist. Free and open to the public. A short business meeting precedes the program. For more information, call 717-856-3851 or 717-725-2717.

