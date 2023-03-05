DANCE CLASS: The Red Rose Scottish Country Dancers will host a four-week “Basics Class” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 to 28, at the Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. Cost is $5 per session. Not necessary to have dance experience or to bring a partner. Soft-soled shoes and masks are required. For more information or to register, call Sandy at 717-615-7511.

INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer two virtual resource family information sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 8. The information sessions are designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. For more information or to reserve a space, contact a COBYS resource home coordinator at 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

