RETIREMENT FAIR: A Retirement Fair to assist upcoming school retirees from Pennsylvania schools will be held 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Register by March 6. For more information or to register, email jeanlyoung@aol.com.

BREAKFAST BENEFIT: The Lititz Springs Post 1463 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz, will sponsor the Benefit Breakfast for the Jesse Jones Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, March 6. Donation is $10 per person. The cadet program for teenagers, aged 12 and above, offers them opportunities to learn leadership skills, character development and physical fitness while learning about military life, engaging in search and rescue activities, and experiencing aerospace as a potential career choice. For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com or CAP.news, or email Glenn Knight at gknight@cap.gov.

