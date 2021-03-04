NEW CHOICES PROGRAM: YWCA Lancaster will offer a 10-day virtual New Choices Career Development Program for individuals in transition. Class dates are 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 15-19 and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 29 to April 4. Classes are free. The program includes interest and skill assessments; training in job seeking, interviewing and resume writing; and an introduction to resources for finding housing, legal and medical issues. After completion, students are eligible for scholarships to pursue short-term education and continued guidance from the New Choices program. Information: Deb St. Onge, 717-869-6363; dstonge@ywcalancaster.org.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at noon Thursday, March 18, via Zoom. Topic will be “The PEAL Center: Learn All About this One-Stop Disability Resource for Parents, Professionals and Self Advocates in PA.” To join the Zoom meeting: zoom.us/j/91073642835?pwd=TjE0UzV6aUJDWGN3UEJka2VqcmxoQT09; meeting ID: 910 7364 2835; passcode: 403978. Information or to register: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

TURKEY SUPPER: Caenarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, will host a drive-thru turkey dinner at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, pepper cabbage, cranberry sauce, peaches, whoopie pie and water.

MMA-STYLE TRAINING: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services will offer a MMA-style training class, “Core de Force,” from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 20 to May 22, at the Fighting Dragons Fitness Center, 101 Cherry St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 for GEARS members, $60 for nonmembers. Information or to register: 717-367-0355; getintogears.org.

