DANCE: The Women’s Club of Denver will host a dance event Saturday, April 1, at the Denver Fire Hall, 25 Locust St., Denver. Doors open at 6 p.m. DJ Eric will play from 7-10 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $18; food and drinks included. For information and tickets, contact June at 717-538-5005.

BOOK SALE: The Friends of Elizabethtown Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The group will be offering a wide selection of hardcover and paperback books for children and adults, along with CDs and DVDs. Prices range from 75 cents to $3. All proceeds from the sale are donated to the Elizabethtown Public Library.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host an Indoor Flea Market/Garage Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Veteran’s Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. Open to the public. More than 37 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale, such as crafts, toys, period jewelry, cleaning/paper products, books, scarves, coins, “Star Wars” paraphernalia, DVDs/LP records and collectibles, trains, small appliances, gift items, tools, candy, flower arrangements, and traditional flea market bargains. Proceeds support the maintenance of the War Memorial. For more information, contact the ULTWMA at 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com.

