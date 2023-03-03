PROM WEAR: Garden Spot High School’s Class of 2024 is partnering with National Honors Society to host Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Closet for Garden Spot High School students to find affordable prom wear. All are welcome. There will be many dresses, menswear, jewelry pieces and shoes, all for free. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. March 4 and 9 in Community Hall at the high school, 669 E. Main St., New Holland.

