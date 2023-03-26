PARKINSON’S EVENT: The Parkinson’s Friends Community at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, will meet from 2-3 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the Gardens Tower. Free and open to the public. Ruth Carey-Hench, licensed massage therapist, will speak. She will provide information regarding Parkinson’s exercises and the value of therapeutic massage. For more information, call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264.

GREEN PROJECT GRANT: The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group will offer Green Project Grants, which has a deadline of March 31. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The group awards up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations. For more information or to apply, visit lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/. For more details, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

