LITITZ COMMUNITY GARDEN: The Lititz Community Garden, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz (behind St. Paul Lutheran Church) will begin its second season. Community members are invited to tend their own raised bed plot or work cooperatively to raise produce for donation to local organizations, including Lititz Senior Center and House of Creation. For more information, email lititzgarden@gmail.com.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, via Zoom. Topic: Transition Services: Focus on the Future, Today!” Participants can call into the meetings via Zoom either by phone or by computer using the following phone number or link: zoom.us/j/94302135369?pwd=QjE5bEFKdzQ1dkd1Q0U3STlMVFhwZz09; meeting ID: 943 0213 5369; passcode: 178541. The task force functions as an independent organization of parents and agency representatives of Lancaster and Lebanon counties who are interested in working with school districts, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, and community agencies to further the rights of special needs students from birth to age 21. There is no cost to attend. For more information or to register, contact Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

POST CARD SHOW: The Morlatton Post Card Club Inc., will host their annual Post Card Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Admission is $2.50.

BREAKFAST: The Willing Hearts of the Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, will host their Spring Community Breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 717-684-8072.

