PURGE EVENT: Wolf and Webb, 1280 Plaza Blvd, will host a “PPE Pandemic Purge Event” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27. Registration is required, Particpants can bring up to four bags of documents to be shredded (per car) and e-waste to be recycled: small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, virtualy anything with a plug. TVs and monitors will not be accepted. Registrants stay in their car and items will be unloaded keeping in line with current COVID-19 guidelines. Information or to register: wolfandwebb.com/purgeevent.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.