BREAKFAST: The Maytown Historical Society will host a Breakfast and Bake Sale event from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Social Hall of the St. John Lutheran Church, 11 N. Queen St., Maytown. Menu features sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, fruit cup, orange juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $8. For more information, contact Skip Nell, 717-426-3254; or Jane Garber, 717-940-0037.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host their indoor flea market/garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Veteran’s Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. Ample parking space available rear of the building. More than 36 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale such as crafts, toys, “Star Wars” paraphernalia, paper products, health care products, glass and Pyrex items, collectibles, books, antiques, gnomes, tools, team sports items, and traditional flea market and garage sale bargains. Refreshment will be available for purchase. For more information or to rent a table, contact the ULTWMA at 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com.

SPRING ROSES VENDOR: The sixth annual Spring Roses Vendor Show will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Manheim Community Farm Show Exhibition Building, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Free and open to the public. Event showcases creators, makers and direct sales representatives from all over Lancaster County and more, featuring products such as clothing, baked goods, jewelry, and diamond art, glass-blown objects, wood working and more. Teen Central will have hot beverages and some food items available for purchase. For more information, email springrosesvendorshow@gmail.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.