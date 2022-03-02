DR SEUSS ADVENTURE: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a “Celebrate Success: A Library Adventure,” from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4. Tickets are $5 each and will include games, activities, small prizes and a goodie bag for each child. Each person will also receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a few larger prizes. Photo opportunities with the Cat in the Hat will be offered. Tickets are available at the library and must be purchased in advance. Families will have the opportunity to choose an arrival time when tickets are purchased. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mslibrary.org or call 717-653-1610.

BREAKFAST: Bareville Fire Company, 211 East Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet 6-10 a.m. Saturday, March 5. Open to the public. Breakfast will feature dry beef gravy, pancakes, toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, fried potatoes, tropical fruits, shoofly pie and donuts. Chicken corn soup will be available for $7 per quart. Cost of breakfast is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 3-12; and free for 2 years and under. For more information, contact Lena Mae, 717-286-3204.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET: Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host its monthly indoor flea market/garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in Veteran’s Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola (next to Upper Leacock Fire Company). Free and open to the public. Ample parking available to the rear of the building. Refreshments available for purchase. More than 37 diverse vendors will feature items for sale such as crafts, toys, period jewelry, cleaning and paper products, books, scarves, tools, candy, collectible gift items and traditional flea market bargains. For more information, contact the association at 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com.

SPRING ROSES VENDOR SHOW: The Spring Roses Vendor Show will be held at 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The show features local vendors and small businesses. Items range from kitchenware, food, women’s and girls’ clothing, jewelry, candles, hand-thrown pottery and more. Food will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit Facebook “Spring Roses Vendor Show,” or Instagram @spring_roses_vendor_show; email Janessa D. or Della C. at springrosesvendorshow@gmail.com.

