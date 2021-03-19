WELLNESS WORKSHOP: Safe Communitites will offer a new three-session virtual workshop to mitigate the stress and angst caused by COVID-19. The Healing Forward: Recharge, Restore, Rebuild workshop will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25, April 1 and April 8. Cost is $75 for the entire series. Information or to register: safecommunitiespa.org; Neeta Dedhia, 717-509-9989; or info@safecommunities.org.

MEDICATION DONATIONS: Daniel Hess will collect over-the-counter medications for his Eagle Scout project from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave. His goal is to collect about 1,000 items — including aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, antibacterial ointments, antifungal creams, antihistamines, cough syrup, cold medicine and antacids — to send to a clinic in Honduras through the organization Serving at the Crossroads. The majority of people in Honduras do not have access to a pharmacy to get medications. Monetary donations may be made at https://gofund.me/93e4cbd4. Arrangements to pick up items also may be made by contacting Hess at 717-875-8421 or danielhess615@gmail.com.

SOUP & SANDWICH SALE: A chicken corn soup and ham and cheese sandwich sale to benefit the Paradise Township Lions Club will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Paradise Park Community Building, 6 London Vale Road, Gordonville. Event is pick-up only. Soup will be sold in quarts for $10 and sandwiches are $3. Orders can be placed by calling Bill at 717-435-0706. Orders also can be placed day of sale. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

