INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, held at the COBYS Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill Circle. The information sessions are designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. For more information or to reserve a space, contact a COBYS resource home coordinator at 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will present a program, “Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Free and open to the public. Jill Marie Thomas, great-great-granddaughter of Julius Sturgis and daughter of Tom Sturgis, will speak on the history and methods of pretzel making, and the life of any early pretzel baker in Lititz. For more information, visit cocalicovalleyhs.org or call 717-733-1616.

FLEA MARKET/EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Garden Spot Auxiliary will host an Indoor Flea Market and Eggstravaganza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 4315 Division Highway, Blue Ball (use Earl on GPS). Open to the public. Features 10 vendors selling vintage kitchen items, Longaberger baskets, jewelry, designer bags and lots of flea market goods. Homemade coconut and peanut butter Easter eggs will be available for sale. Light breakfast and lunch will be available.

