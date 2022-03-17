ADOPTION EVENT: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, will host a reduce fee adoption event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17-Sunday, March 20. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process (approval is not guaranteed). For more information or to view available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption, or meet them at the shelter during scheduled operating hours; you may also call 717-393-6551; email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

TURKEY SUPPER: Caenarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, will host their spring turkey supper Saturday, March 19. Gates open at 12:45 p.m. Drive-thru only. Meal consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, dinner roll, corn, green beans, pepper cabbage, cranberry sauce, peaches, whoopie pie and water. Cost is $18.

MEETING: The Strasburg Heritage Society will meet Monday, March 21, at the Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. Refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. with meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Herb Fisher will present “History of the U.S. Flag.” All are welcome.

