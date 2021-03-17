EASTER EGG HUNT KITS: The Lancaster Recreation Commission is offering Easter egg hunt kits to families in the community for use at home or a local park. The kits will include plastic eggs with candy and small toys. Kits are most appropriate for ages 3-12. Limit is five kits per family. Registration is first-come, first-served while supplies last. Information: lancasterrec.org.

FUNDRAISER: Schreiber Pediatrics is hosting its Cup O’Cards fundraising event, featuring hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, through Friday, March 26. Raffle tickets are available online via the Cup O’Cards website. Information or to purchase raffle tickets: schreiberpediatric.org.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.