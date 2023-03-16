HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will present a program: “Presidents Truman and Eisenhower,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Free and open to the public. Learn more about these two men from Dr. Robert Frick, a retired educator and now an active historian and speaker.

SAFE BOATING COURSE: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 19-04 of Lancaster will host a Boat America course from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown. Cost is $35 per registrant. Registration due by March 18; space is limited. Upon successful completion of the course and certification exam, all students will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The boat and water safety course topics include: Introduction to Boating, Boating Law, Safety Equipment, Safe Boating, Navigation, Rules of the Road, Trailering, as well as other boating tips. Send registrant contact information (name, address and phone) along with check made payable to U.S.C.G. Aux., 19-04, to Matthew Samley, FSO-PE, 2309 Bob White Lane, Lancaster, PA 17601. For more information, contact Matt, 717-581-3434.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.