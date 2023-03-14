FELLOWSHIP AND MEAL: The Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, invites the community to a free fellowship and meal from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Open to the public. The meal will be held in the Family Life Center (enter at back of church building). Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Program to follow the meal.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Vets Association will meet Wednesday, March 15, in the Chapel at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A light luncheon will be served at noon. For more information, contact Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Topic: “Benjamin Franklin, Forming our Nation’s Character,” presented by Steven Shaw.

n LECTURE: Row House Forum will host a lecture and Q&A at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. Open to the public. Presentation: “St. Patrick’s Surprising Mission and Enduring Legacy with Graham Dennis.” Tickets are $12.50 in advance; $17.50 at door; Row House members plus a guest are always free with reservation. For more information or to reserve seats, visit therowhouse.org.

TURKEY SUPPER: Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, will host their Spring Turkey Supper on Saturday, March 18. Gates open at 12:45 p.m. Open to the public. Drive-thru or sit-down options available. Meal consists of: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, dinner roll, corn, green beans, pepper cabbage, cranberry sauce, peaches, whoopie pie, water. Cost is $18.

IRISH DANCE: Hooley Irish Dance, 1 S. State St., Leola, will host an open house from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Visitors will be taken on a tour of the studio and participate in a free dance lesson. There will also be great giveaways, music and food. Free, however tickets are required. For more information, visit hooleyirishdance.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.