SOLANCO 4-H: The Solanco 4-H Community Club will host their reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the cafeteria at Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville. Everyone is encouraged to enroll or re-enroll in Zsuite at 4h.zsuite.org before the meeting. For more information on joining the 4-H, contact Lori Little, extension educator at the Lancaster County Extension office, at 717-394-6851 or LancasterExt@psu.edu.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.