SPRING BASKET RAFFLE: Mountville PTO will host their spring basket raffle from March 14 through March 31. The event will be held in person with virtually viewing as well. In-person viewing times will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15; during the School Art Show on Tuesday, March 23; and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Mountville Elementary School, 200 College Ave., Mountville. Winners will be picked on Friday, April 1, and basket winners will be able to pick their winnings up between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Mountville Elementary School. Cost of tickets are $2 each accepted as cash or checks (mailed to Mountville Elementary School). For more information or to view baskets for raffling, visit facebook.com/MountvilleElementaryPTO/.

MEETING: The Disabled American Veterans, Red Rose Chapter 80 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. For more information, contact Jeff Butch, 717-475-3009; jbutch1@mac.com.

MEETING: Grave Concern will host their quarterly meeting and program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road. Free and open to the public. Title: “The cemetery and murder at Duffy’s Cut,” presented by Mattew Patterson. Patterson will discuss the latest forensic evidence regarding the murder of 57 Irish railroad workers in 1832 at Duffy’s Cut in Malvern. For more information, call 717-341-5561; iu13stevestuart@yahoo.com.

