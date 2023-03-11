DOG ADOPTION: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host their monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at their Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Open to the public. Meet available dogs for adoption. Staff available to answer any questions. No pictures. Food will be available to purchase. For more information, contact info@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse/.

BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Meal features scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes (with and without onions), pancakes (with or without blueberries), French toast, white and whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea, and coffee. The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, and children 3 and under eat for free. For more information, call the church office at 717-393-3431 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. A presentation on “Canal Engineering,” presented by Benton Webber, Lancaster Township municipal engineer, will cover, among other issues, where several critical and unique canals were created, who was involved, how they were created and why, and what happened to them. A Q&A session will close the program. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more info, contact Phil Gerber at 717-872-8837 before noon or at pge8507@aol.com.

