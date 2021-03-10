YOGA CLASS: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services will offer a Flow Yoga class from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, March 22 to May 24, via Zoom. Cost is $65 for GEARS members, $75 for nonmembers. Information or to register: 717-367-0355; getintogears.org.

MILK DUDS 4-H CLUB: The Milk Duds 4-H Club will hold its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Preregistration is required. This meeting is important to attend for both new and returning members, and their parents. Masks are required and social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. Information or to preregister: Lori Little, 717-394-6851; lmh12@psu.edu.

SPIN CLASS: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services will offer a Spin and Sculpt class from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. (Class A) or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m (Class B) Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23 to May 27, in the West Donegal Township Building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown. Cost is $100 for members, $110 for nonmembers. Information or to register: getintogears.org; 717-367-0355.

BOOK SALE: Friends of Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, will host its annual Spring Paperback Book Sale from Wednesday to Saturday, March 24-27, in the lower level of the library. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for Thursday, when they are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes. Customers will count and package their own purchases this year. Volunteers will calculate the cost and collect money. Volunteers are needed. Visit signupgenius.com/go/508084CABA829AAFE3-friends2 to see what slots are available.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.