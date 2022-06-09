SECRET GARDENS: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host Secret Gardens, featuring eight gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in Strasburg and surrounding areas. Advance tickets are available now for $15 from Main Street Antiques and The Speckled Hen as well as online at Eventbrite.com by searching “Strasburg Garden Tour 2022” with a $2.55 online ticketing fee. Day-of tour tickets are available in person at The Shroy House at 122 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. For more information call 717-687-3534; or email strasburgheritagesociety@gmail.com.

SUMMER READING EVENT: Strasburg-Heisler Library, 143 Precision Ave., Strasburg, will host a summer reading program: “Oceans of Possibilities,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11. Event will feature a party on the lawn with a bounce house, an ice cream truck, games and giveaways. Children can sign up to register their summer reading progress over the next 10 weeks to earn prizes sponsored by Lancaster County businesses.

MILITARY OFFICER MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will host a general membership meeting and dinner Thursday, June 16, at the Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and meeting to follow. Speaker will be Kate Merriman, morning reporter with WGAL. Reservations are required, no later than June 13. All current and past military officers are invited. For more information or to reserve, contact Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299; email jetpilot37@comcast.net.

CSI E-TOWN CAMP: GEARS will offer a CSI Elizabethtown Forensics Camp for students ages 9-14. Camp is held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday to Thursday, June 13-16, in Room 2605 of the Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Each day, students will learn a new forensic technique and then use it to solve a crime. Fee is $75 members; $85 nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit getintogears.org; call 717-367-0355.

