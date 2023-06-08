HISTORY OF BLACKSMITHING: The Manheim Township Historical Society will host a presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Open to the public. Andrew Reist will present “History of Blacksmithing,” which includes tools used to shape metal and types of metal and ironwork. A live demonstration to following talk. Event will also be available via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82944937566. For more information, contact mthistoricalsociety@gmail.com; call 717-569-6638.

DONEGAL SOCIETY REUNION: The 2023 Donegal Society Reunion will be held Sunday at the Donegal Presbyterian Church, 1891 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. Registration is at 9 a.m. followed by the Heritage Sunday worship service. A luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall; cost is $15 per person. A business meeting will take place after luncheon. The guest speaker will be Jack “The Scribbler” Brubaker. For more information or to attend, call the church office, 717-653-1943.

