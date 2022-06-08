HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will a free slideshow presentation n how GIS mapping technologies are being used to identify historic environmental impairments and support water quality goals in Lancaster County at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in Millersville’s municipal center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. Free and open to the public. Speaker for the in-depth discussion, titled “Legacy Sediment 2.0,” will be Joe Sweeney. A question and answer period will close the presentation. For more information about Water Science Institute, visit waterscienceinstitute.org. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, before 5 p.m.; email pge8507@aol.com.

DOG ADOPTIONS: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host their monthly “Meet and Greet the Goldens” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Open to the public. Meet all dogs available for adoption. Staff will be available to answer questions, and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Inza at 717-484-4799l or email events@dvgrr.org.

