VIETNAM ROUND TABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael Novosel MOH Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. Following a brief business meeting, Linda Goodhart and Ann Thompson, will discuss their experiences as Army nurses in Vietnam. All COVID-19 regulations and safety protocols will be enforced; face masks and social distancing are required. Information: Richard Burton, 717-542-2336; centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.

CAMP LADYBUG: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will offer Camp Ladybug from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, June 14-July 23, at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Pavilion No. 5., 201 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown. The camp is for individuals 6 and older who may be mentally delayed and/or physically challenged. It is free to GEARS members, $20 for non-members. Information or to register: getintoGEARS.org; 717-367-0355.

SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will begin its summer playground program, which is designed to get kids out of the house and active in a safe, inclusive and supportive activity. Centers for Disease Control and state Deptartment of Health guidelines will be followed. Children must be accompanied to the playground by a parent or guardian. The playground will run from 9 a.m to noon Monday to Friday, June 14-Aug. 6, except for July 5, at Elizabethtown Community Park (ages 10-14) and West Donegal Township Municipal Park (ages 6-9). Cost is $70 for GEARS members and $80 for non-members. GEARS also is running camps this summer, including field hockey, basketball, track & field, Pokemon, tennis, volleyball, snapology and recyclable art. Information or to register: GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355. Corporate and personal scholarships are available for children unable to afford fees.

ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSIONS: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Information Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY PICNIC: The Hisorical Society of Salisbury Township will host its annual picnic at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Pavilion No. 2 at Salisbury Township Park, 750 White Horse Road, Gap. Attendees are asked to bring a pot luck and serving spoons for your family and an additional four people. Paper goods, utensils and drinks will be provided.

