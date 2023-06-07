NATIVE PLANT WALKING TOUR: A Pennsylvania Native Plants & Restoration Walking Tour will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at 3510 Willow Street Pike South, Willow Street. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit restawhile.us.

DOG ADOPTION: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, will host it’s monthly Open House to meet and greet dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10. Open to the public. Staff will be available to answer questions. Food will be available to purchase. For more information, email info@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse/.

STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: Old Zion Church to host their 45th annual Strawberry Social from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the 187 Reifsnyder Road, Brickerville. Open to the public. Enjoy chicken corn noodle soup, along with strawberries on your choice of cake, ice cream and whipped cream. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for seating and trays for food. Proceeds benefit church and surround property. For more information, visit oldzionchurch.org.

