FOSTER/ADOPTION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Information Session virtually from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to reserve a space for an information session, call 717-656-6580; email careforkids@cobys.org.

FREE CPR CLASS: Penn State Healthy Holy Spirit Medical Center and West Shore Police Regional Department will offer a free CPR class, from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the meeting room of the police department, 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne. The course will teach the participants the skills needed to successfully perform CPR on a victim of cardiac arrest, show them how to help a person who is choking and demonstrate use of an automated external defibrillator. This is not a certification course. For more information or to register, email HSMTrainingCenter@pennstatehealth.psu.edu; call 717-763-2594.

IDDY BIDDY BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: GEARS will offer a baseball/softball program for children ages 4-6. Program will expose children to the sport with instruction centered around throwing, catching and batting skills. Classes held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 to July 15, at Elizabethtown High School Field No. 2, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Cost is $60 for FEARS members; $70 for nonmembers. Fee includes T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit getintogears.org; call 717-367-0355.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL: A Scoop of Hope’s Ice Cream Social will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Manheim Township Community Park in the Rotary Pavilion, 209 Petersburg Road. Open to the public. The Ice Cream Social will feature ice cream, face painting, T-shirt printing, a bounce house, raffles, basketball, and a celebration of life. RSVP is welcomed but is not mandatory for the free event. For more information or to register, visit AScoopOfHope.com.

