LOW VISION FRIENDS: Garden Spot Village’s Low Vision Friends in Community group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzers Ave., New Holland. Free and open to the public. Linda Greth, VisionCorps, will be guest speaker. For more information, contact Leah Hoffner, 717-355-6171.

