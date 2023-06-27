OPEN HOUSE: Meadow View Memory Support at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzers Ave., New Holland, will host an open house and dementia training, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Open to the public. Registration is required. Special guest Connie Metzler, MSN, RN, program coordinator and nurse case manager at LG Penn Medicine Health Physicians Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Program, will co-present with Melody Karick, memory care educator and consultant with Garden Spot Communities. For more information or to RSVP, call 717-355-6000; visit gsc.gl/dementiatraining/.

