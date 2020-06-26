VIRTUAL CONFERENCE: Millersville University’s Professional Education Unit will host the Supporting Learners in an Online Environment virtual conference Tuesday, June 30. The conference will take place over multiple Zoom sessions in which K-12 educators, counselors, administrators and others in the field will discuss and share information about online learning. The conference will be organized as a series of conference sessions divided into categories. Keynote speaker will be Oliver Dreon, a professor of educational foundations at Millersville University. Registration is required. Information or to register: supportinglearnersconf.com.

FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual Resource Family Orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to register: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.