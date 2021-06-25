DOLL, TOY & TEDDY BEAR SHOW: The 67th semiannual Doll, Toy and Teddy Bear Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. There will be more than 35 vendors showing/selling their finest dolls, teddy bears, Beanie Babies, Barbies, “Star Wars” figurines and more. Admission is $6; children 14 and under free when accompanied by a parent. Early bird admission at 9 a.m. is $10. Door prizes will be given away. Information: Ron Funk, 717-371-0395.

