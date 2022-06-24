FALL PROTECTION & PREVENTION TRAINING: Millersville University will offer a free Fall Protection and Prevention training from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 27, at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Open to the public. Fred D. Straub, Ph.D., MS, CSP, ARM. A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=lDfskvC4k0-3M3owqKK1G5auUrSXahZJiaqLtPhtyT1UQUFXWDVBQVdWSjlUV1BKRVdEMEI5Q0NERC4u.

