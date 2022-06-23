ANTIQUES SHOW: The Lititz Historical Foundation will host its 59th annual Antiques Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Warwick Middle School, 104 Maple St., Lititz. Admission is $10. Over 50 dealers will present a wide range of country wares and dry goods. Shoppers can expect to find farm items, stoneware, kitchen goods, textiles, early lighting, transfer ware, doll items, coin silver, holiday items, Pennsylvania folk art and more. Hot food and snacks will be available for purchase.

