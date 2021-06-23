CADET CAMP: Lafayette Fire Company will host a Cadet Camp for ages 10-12 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 25-26. The camp will continue into the summer with opportunities for children to decide if the firefighter world is for them and to continue to demonstrate and practice the skills they learn during select Monday training nights. Information: cadetcamp@lafayettefire.com or camp coordinator Kim Herskowitz, 717-723-8338.

SIERRA CLUB: The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group will host a free Zoom presentation that will introduce “Ready for 100 - Lancaster” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Ready for 100 is the local venture that corresponds to the national Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100% Renewable Energy Campaign.” Information or to sign up: lancastersierraclub.org, and click on the calendar link.

