VETERANS BREAKFAST BENEFIT: Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz, will host a fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 4. Breakfast to benefit Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. Breakfast features a wide variety of food options; cost is $10 per person. Walk-ins are welcome, and payment will be accepted at the door.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will virtually meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5. The topic will be “An Overview of the IU13 ATTEND Program: Support for Students with Chronic Absenteeism”. Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/81002455224?pwd=M0NONmhOSE5XcFNjY2x4cm1nM21xQT09. For more information or to register, contact Linda Murr, 717-606-1878.

