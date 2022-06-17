BENEFIT AUCTION: The Clinic for Special Children will host their 31st annual benefit auction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Leola Produce Auction, 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola. Event is free and open to the public. Event will feature handmade quilts, handcrafted furniture, toys and collectibles, gift certificates and more will be auctioned. There will also be a silent auction with unique items for bid. A variety of food will be available including barbecue chicken, pork sandwiches, subs, french fries, pies, ice cream and more. Funds raised benefit organization. For more information, visit clinicauctions.org; call 717-687-9407.

BREAKFAST: Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, will host a free Community Breakfast Bowl at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Enter through carport and double-glass doors leading into Fellowship Hall. Breakfast served at 9 a.m., followed by devotion and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. There are supervised children’s activities while the parents are engaged in devotions. Menu items featured: eggs, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, muffins, fruit, juices and coffee will be served.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will present “The History of Blacksmithing,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. Free and open to the public.

POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Home and Farm Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program, “1913 Old Home Week in Columbia,” presented by club member Bud Heim. The postcard competition will be “Parade Bands.” For more information, call 717-413-6882.

FOSTER/ADOPTION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to reserve a space for an information session, call 717- 656-6580; email careforkids@cobys.org.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.