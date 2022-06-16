FOOD TRUCK, VENDOR & CRAFT SHOW: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host a Food Truck, Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Food truck and vendor spots still available. To inquire about vendor/craft spots, email events@stevensfire.org; to inquire about food truck spots, email cweaver@stevensfire.org. For more information, follow on Facebook: StevensFireCo.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.