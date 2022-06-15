TOTAL PERCUSSION SEMINAR: Lancaster Bible College will host its annual weeklong intensive Total Percussion Seminar for high school students. Seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, June 21-June 25, in Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road. Seminar is open to students ages 14 and older and is designed for students to strengthen musicianship and fundamental percussion technique. The five-day event will end with a showcase performance open to the public on June 25. Cost is $215; limited registration. Registration and payment due June 17. For more information or to register, visit lbc.edu/percussion.

