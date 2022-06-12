FREE LUNCH PROGRAM: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, will host their free lunch program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Open to the public. Lunches will be provided every Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office, 717-626-7100.

KOREAN WAR VETERANS: The Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet noon Wednesday, June 15, at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A light lunch will be provided. Speaker will be Dr. David Newcomer. For more information, contact Bill Kelley at 717-560-9424.

DISABLED VETS MEETING: The Disabled American Veterans, Red Rose Chapter 80 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. For more information, visit davredrosechapter80.org; call, 717-475-3009.

MEETING: A Grave Concern will host their quarterly meeting and program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road. Program title is “Restoration of the Union Presbyterian Cemetery in Colerain Township,” presented by C. Martin Greenleaf. Greenleaf will discuss the process of restoring an historic cemetery.

