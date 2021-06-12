POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program will be “Reading Rutherford Yards of Harrisburg and Train Wrecks in the Local Area,” presented by club member Bud Heim. The postcard competition will be “Baseball.” The meeting is open to the public; masks are required. Information: 717-413-6882.

HIIT WORKOUT: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will offer a HITT Burn workout program from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 26, at Stoneybrook Park, 317 W. Ridge Road, Elizabethtown. The class, recommended for ages 14 and older, is designed to build cardiovascular fitness while improving strength, building lean muscle and maximizing calorie burn using your own body weight. Bring water, sweat towel and a mat. Cost is $55 for members, $65 for nonmembers. Information or to register: getintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.