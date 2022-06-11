LADYBUG CAMP: GEARS will sponsor Ladybug Camp, a camp for individuals ages 6 and up that may be mentally delayed and/or physically challenged. Camp is held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, June 13-July 22, (no July 4) at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Pavilion No. 5. The purpose of Camp Ladybug is to provide a fun atmosphere where the campers may participate in socialization skills and recreational activities. The theme this year is “Mad Scientist Training Camp.” Free for GEARS members; $20 nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit getintogears.org; call 717-367-0355.

GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: GEARS will offer a basketball camp for girls entering grades three to eight. Camp is held from 1-3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, June 13-16, in Daubert Gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game: dribbling, shooting, passing, etc. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes. Camp T-shirt included in fee. Cost is $75 for members; $85 nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit getintogears.org; call 717-367-0355.

TRACK AND FIELD CAMP: GEARS will offer a Track & Field Camp for students in grades three to eight. Camp will provide an introduction to all aspects of track and field but not limited to training for events, rules of the sports, competitive strategies, equipment needs, nutritional needs and expectations. Camp is held from 6-8 p.m. Monday to Friday, June 13-17, at the Elizabethtown Area High School track, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Camp T-shirt is included in fee. Cost is $65 for members; $75 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit getintogears.org; call 717-367-0355.

