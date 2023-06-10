CAREGIVERS FRIENDS: The Caregivers Friends Group will meet at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzers Ave., New Holland, at 10 a.m. Monday in the Concord Room. Program is for caregivers of persons with dementia and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Marcia Parsons, 717-355-6239.

FELLOW TRAVELERS: The Fellow Travelers in Community will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Theater at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzers Ave., New Holland. Free and open to the public. Fellowship with those with cognitive changes. For more information, contact Sherilyn Lapp, 717-355-6264.

