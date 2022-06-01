PINOCHLE CARD PARTIES: Haus-Pinochle Card Parties will be held Thursday, June 2, at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 N. Academy Drive, Ephrata. Doors open at noon; card games are from 1-4 p.m. Open to the public. There will be raffle and door prizes. Food and drinks available. Cost is $5 donation. Proceeds benefit food banks and local charities. For more information, call 717- 989-4555; or 717-333-2764.

SUMMER CONCERT: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host the Classical Guitar Society of Lancaster’s Summer Warm Up from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 3. Free and open to the public. Enjoy and hour of classical guitar music from group pieces to solos. For more information, visit mslibrary.org.

COMMUNITY RIDE: The Rotary Club Lancaster Sunrise’s Ride for the Community will be held Saturday, June 4, in Manheim Township Community Park, 209 E. Petersburg Road. Register and check in between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park and the registration fee includes lunch. Registration is $40 on the day or $35 if you preregister online by June 1. For more information or to register, visit lancastersunriserotaryofpa.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.