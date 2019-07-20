MOVIE NIGHT: Hartz Physical Therapy will host a movie night fundraiser featuring Disney’s new “Lion King,” Tuesday, July 23, at Ephrata’s New Main Theater, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with movie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased via check or cash at any Hartz Physical Therapy location. Information: Heather Brian, 717-396-7766 or hbrian@hartzpt.com.
COFFEE WITH A COP: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, will host Coffee with a Cop from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. The program brings police officers and community members they serve together to discuss society issues and learn more about each other.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Cocalico Valley will host an all-day program Wednesday, July 24, at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading, Tour participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Distillfink at the heritage center. Cost is $30 per person and includes a guided tour of the Heritage Center, lunch with drinks and a contribution to the historical. A lecture on the early Pennsylvania Canal System will be presented. Information: Historical Society at 717-733-1616.
COMMUNITY MEETING: The Lancaster County District Attorneys Office of Community Outreach Coordinator will present a suicide prevention presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in the Blair Room at Community Services Building, 630 Janet Ave., No RSVP is required; children and adults are welcome. Bring a lunch. Presentation features a brief overview of the laws that cover cyber-related crimes, specifically regarding image sharing and what are commonly knows as sexting and sextortion.
