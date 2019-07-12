MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852; recordcollectors. org.
BLOOD DRIVE: Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, will host a “Have a Steak in the Blood Supply” blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Every donor will receive a free hand-cut steak with two sides, a Blood Donor T-shirt and an Oregon Dairy buy one, get one free certificate. Proper ID is required. Information: 800-771-0059.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer Resource Family Orientation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. Information or to reserve space: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
COMMUNITY FEST: Millersville University ComMUnity Fest will be held \!q 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, on the quad of the Millersville campus (rain location is Marauder Courts, Student Memorial Center). ComMUnity Fest is a new opportunity for local business, nonprofits, organizations and vendors to engage and interact with students, faculty, staff and ComMUnity members. Reservations open to reserve a table. Interested patrons who participate in the event are asked to bring coupons, free giveaways, samples and information about products and services to distribute. Deadline to register for the early-bird fee of $50 is Aug. 1; the fee thereafter is $75. Last day to register is Aug. 30. Space is limited. The first 20 businesses to register online will have their fees waived. Information or to register: 717-871-7057, csil@millersville.edu or bit.ly/2G0ds2W.
FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will offer a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 149, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 18 and 25. The certification exam will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Training will help participants learn safe food practices. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75% or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate, which is good for five years. Cost is $185. Information or to register: 877-345-0691, Stacey Reed at 717-394-6851, or extension.psu.edu/servsafe
