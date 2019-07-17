FUNDRAISER: Conestoga Restaurant, 1501 E. King St., will host a fundraiser weekend Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, to benefit Lafayette Volunteer Fire Company. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with afterhours and grill open until 2 a.m. Event features a fixed barbecue menu, fire truck demonstrations, auction, 50/50 chances and more. Information: 717-392-5097 or suzi.sutton@lafayettefire.com.
SHOPPING FAIR: The fifth annual Summer Shopping Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. This free, family and pet-friendly event will be held rain or shine. The vendor and craft show will include over 100 different local businesses, unique crafters, vendors, animals communicators and food. The fist 200 adult attendees will receive a free goodie bag. Shoppers can take a chance on raffles and a vendor passport game for a chance to win prizes. Food will be available to purchase. Food and supply donations are being requested for pet rescue agencies. Proceeds benefit Furever Adoption Home Center and the Pet Pantry. Information: fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com; petpantrylc.org.
BLUEBIRD PROGRAM: Dr. Dean Rust, president of the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave. Rust will discuss the various ways to install nest boxes, plant to attract bluebirds and more. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. Cost is $5 for adults; $3 for children, free for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum (tickets still required). Information or to obtain tickets: lancasterhistory.org/nature-series or 717-392-4633.
COMMUNITY PICNIC: Ruhl’s United Methodist Church annual community picnic will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at 2766 Newport Road, Manheim. Food items available for purchase during lunch and supper includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, sausages watermelon, homemade baked goods and assorted beverages. Free activities for children include a bounce castle, children’s tent and barrel train rides. Musical entertainment provided by the Unforgettable Big Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: The Lancaster Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will host a Christmas in July fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 351 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers. Admission is $35 per person; includes bingo and other games, cold lunch buffet (comes with assorted lunch meat sandwiches, three sides, chips, dessert, hot/cold beverages) and Christmas Outfit Contest. Proceeds will benefit LCDHH services. Information or to obtain tickets: 717-207-9822 or lcdhh@bdhhs.org.
MODEL TRAIN FLEA MARKET: The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association will host a Model Train Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 21. Free admission and parking. This event will include steam train rides, model train exhibit, stands with collector items to purchase, museums and food. Information: wlm643@hotmail.com.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host a foster parent orientation session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to reserve a spot: 717-492-9338.
